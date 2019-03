- Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the parking lot of the Spot Bar & Grill in Roseville Saturday morning around 2:25 a.m.

Authorities say there was an altercation at the above location between several individuals. During this time a handgun was discharged. The two victims and the suspect were struck.

The suspect is a 23-year-old male from Warren. The victims involved were a 26-year-old male from Detroit and a 23-year-old woman from Warren.

There was one handgun involved in the incident and it has been recovered. At this time, there does not appear to be other suspects being sought out.

