3 hospitalized Detroit rental property ceiling caves in

- A family wants a landlord to held responsible after the ceiling of a rental property on Detroit's east side caved in on three people, including two young children, and sent all three to the hospital.

The ceiling of the home on Somerset caved in on Monday afternoon on three of Tierra Clark's cousins, including two children who were visiting the home. They were injured by the falling plaster.

Clark's mom says she rented the home in July and soon discovered a number of problems with the home. That's when she contacted the city of Detroit for help and they sent out a inspector. She said the roof needed to be repaired, along with the plumbing -- and there is mold in the basement.

Fox 2 went to the address listed on the lease for the property manger and soon discovered it does not exist. When the property manager returned a phone call seeking comment he declined. Fox 2 also reached out to City officials who say this property was on their radar and they have contacted the owner who lives out of state.

Dave Bell with the City of Detroit says they went out in October and cited them for a leaky roof. But now the owner is facing even more citations. Bell says they issued $1,500 worth of tickets. He says it's crucial that when Detroit residents have an issue they contact the city immediately.

For now the Clark Family says their relatives have been released from the hospital and are recovering from their injuries. As the family tries to make sense of what happened here they're also wondering where they will live.