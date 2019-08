- Three men were killed early Wednesday morning in a crash on Detroit's east side. The crash shut down Gratiot for several hours.

It happened just before 2 a.m. on Gratiot at Liberal.

Right now it appears to have been a head-on collision though authorities still can't say for sure what caused the crash.

One man inside a Crown Victoria, and two men inside a dark-colored Ford Fusion were all killed. All were between 30-50 years old. A dog in one of the vehicles survived the crash.

Police are still determining if speed or drugs or alcohol may have been involved.

Police haven't yet given the names of the victims.

Gratiot was closed down for multiple hours overnight but has since reopened.