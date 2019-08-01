< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. 3 people spending life in prison for killing Warren woman in love triangle 01 2019 12:07AM Posted Aug 01 2019 08:42AM EDT
Video Posted Aug 01 2019 12:07AM EDT </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-421585146" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2)</strong> - Two men and one woman will spend the rest of their lives in prison for killing a woman in Warren. They were convicted of conspiring and carrying out a murder plot against a 34-year-old mother in a deadly love triangle. </p><p>On Wednesday the family of the victim made emotional statements.</p><p>"You all are full of (expletive), like for real, you are really full of (expletive) Marcy," said Keirra Johnson. "I don't know what my mama did to you. I really don't, but I wouldn't wish that on nobody. Literally, nobody."</p><p>Johnson unloaded on her mother's killers during their sentencing. Marcie Griffin, George Rider and Eric Gibson were convicted of first degree murder for the 2017 killing of Julii Johnson.</p><p>"What was so much hatred for? How can you as a human being have so much hatred in you?" said Pamela Johnson, her mother.</p><p>Authorties say Griffin targeted Johnson, the mother of her ex-boyfriend's two children, that she enlisted her new boyfriend, George Rider, in the plot to kill Johnson and that Rider recruited his friend Eric Gibson to carry out the murder. </p><p>Gibson claims he's innocent.</p><p>"My condolences to the family for their loss," said Gibson. "I hope they find the person who comitted this heinous crime. Michigan State Police and Warren police illegally obtained my DNA and forced evidence against me to make it look like I committed this crime."</p><p>Johnson was found dead on the front lawn of her boyfriend's home in Warren. Her body was riddled with bullets.</p><p><strong>| MORE COVERAGE: <br> <a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/local-news/woman-found-shot-to-death-on-front-lawn-in-warren">Woman found shot to death on front lawn in Warren</a><br> <a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/local-news/3-arrested-in-suspected-murder-for-hire-in-warren">3 arrested in suspected murder for hire in Warren</a></strong></p><p>"I'm going to miss her and to know her was to love her," said Jemere Chatman, the victim's older brother. "She was a beautiful, spirited person as we all knew."</p><p>"To sit with no remorse, but you have to live with what you did," said Pamela Johnson. "You know your role, your part, in this and you have to live with it, every day."</p><p>Griffin, Rider and Gibson will spend the rest of their lives in prison. Motorcyclist, 36, dies after accident involving car
Posted Aug 03 2019 10:50AM EDT A motorcyclist is dead after an accident that happened Friday morning around 11:00 in the area of West 7 Mile and the Lodge Freeway. 

Detroit Police say the victim, a 36-year-old man, rear ended a 2017 Dodge Journey that was stopped at a stop sign. The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries. 

As of right now, police are not saying if alcohol played a role. Security guard, 57, sent to hospital after shooting
Posted Aug 03 2019 10:05AM EDT He is currently in custody. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/oakland-county-executive-l-brooks-patterson-passes-away-at-80" title="Oakland County Executive L. Oakland County Executive L. Brooks Patterson passes away at 80
Posted Aug 03 2019 09:03AM EDT
Updated Aug 03 2019 11:04AM EDT Oakland County Execute L. Brooks Patterson passed away Saturday morning at the age of 80 in his Independence Township home. 

Mary Warner, Patterson's daughter, released the following statement on behalf of the family:

"Our dad was a courageous fighter all his life and he fought right up until the end," Warner said. "Our family is grieving over the unimaginable loss of our father, grandfather, hero, and friend. Many will remember him for his impact on Michigan and generosity toward Oakland County. We'll remember him for his love and generosity toward his family and friends." Check your pantry: Entenmann's Little Bites Soft Baked Cookies recalled Twitter users post hilarious conversations with their 'number neighbor' Woman walks into animal shelter asking for 2 dogs with the most special needs, then adopts them
'BOOM! Most Recent

Security guard, 57, sent to hospital after shooting Oakland County Executive L. no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2016/02/10/l-brooks-patterson_1455153067742_827793_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2016/02/10/l-brooks-patterson_1455153067742_827793_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2016/02/10/l-brooks-patterson_1455153067742_827793_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2016/02/10/l-brooks-patterson_1455153067742_827793_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2016/02/10/l-brooks-patterson_1455153067742_827793_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="L&#x2e;&#x20;Brooks&#x20;Patterson" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Oakland County Executive L. Brooks Patterson passes away at 80

Seven children ages 3 to 12 were inside flipped SUV in 8 Mile crash ML's Soul of Detroit: Fight the power (company) Dan Gilbert shares encouraging video of his stroke recovery class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/02/Dan_Gilbert_shares_encouraging_video_of__0_7569525_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/02/Dan_Gilbert_shares_encouraging_video_of__0_7569525_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/02/Dan_Gilbert_shares_encouraging_video_of__0_7569525_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/02/Dan_Gilbert_shares_encouraging_video_of__0_7569525_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/02/Dan_Gilbert_shares_encouraging_video_of__0_7569525_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Dan Gilbert shares encouraging video of his 