- Three people were shot inside their car, one of them fatally on Detroit's east side.

"I heard gun shots roughly around 11:30 last night," said resident Peggy Bates.

It is something Bates says she hears all too often in her neighborhood off Chandler Park Drive on Detroit's east side.

Late Monday night someone shot three people parked on Guilford Street, killing a 24-year-old woman. The two other victims, two young men, were last listed in serious condition.

Police say the gunman was in a dark colored Chrysler 300. They say he just pulled up and started shooting.

"They know who they are, so they should turn themselves in," said DPD Assistant Chief James White. "Because we will be putting in a lot of hours until we bring them to justice."

Police have not said if the crime is connected to another drive-by fatal shooting early Sunday morning. The suspect was also believed to be in dark colored Chrysler 300 on Van Dyke, killing the victim - who was also a 24-year-old woman.