- Three people were hurt in a shooting overnight at a motorcycle clue on Detroit's east side.

Police say the shooting happened around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday at Boogie Down Motorcycle Club, which is in the 11000 block of Harper near Conner Street.

Police don't have much to say about why the shooting may have happened right now, but just say that someone began shooting inside the club and that three people were hit.

All three victims are men in their 20s or 30s, and were all taken to the hospital. One was shot in the leg and is in stable condition. The other two were hit multiple times and are in the hospital in temp serious condition.

Police say the suspect is a black man with dreadlocks, and that he was wearing a blue shirt.

When police arrived on scene they found four sets of different spent caliber casings inside the club and outside in the parking lot. Our FOX 2 crew counted at least 21 shell casings outside the club, and it's not known how many could be inside.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.