- Police are searching for a man who shot up a nightclub and injured three people in Pontiac, after getting kicked out during a fight.

It was just after midnight and the Vogue Night Club in downtown Pontiac was packed for a concert.

During a concert for local rapper Icewear Vezzo, a fight broke out, which led to gunfire. By the time deputies arrived three people had been shot.

A 19-year-old from Sterling Heights was taken to nearby McLaren Hospital in critical condition. Two other men were shot in the leg and took themselves to the hospital.

One of the featured acts of the night, according to club's social media, was a local rapper Icewear Vezzo. During the concert a fight broke out and security kicked people out once on the street..

"One person said he was going to get a gun and obviously escalate this situation," said Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard. "And that's what he did."

Witnesses told investigators a man threatened to, "Shoot the club up." Someone heard the threat and called police - but the shooting started shortly after the threat.

The sheriff says any threat of that nature is always taken seriously.

"We actually had deputies en route as soon as that had been verbalized," Bouchard said.

The sheriff says he is sick and tired of fights ending such violence.

"People like this that randomly grab a gun to end some really petty, stupid dispute, are cowards," Bouchard said.

Witnesses say the shooter left the scene in a silver or gray Chrysler 300.

FOX 2 reached out to the management of the club and the local rap artist, but have not heard back from either one.

The sheriff says they are looking over surveillance video and asking the public to come forward with any information.