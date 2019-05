- Three people were hurt in a shooting overnight at a banquet hall in Pontiac.

Police say the shooting happened during a private party at Siti Hall Banquet Hall on Perry Street after several woman got into a fight before at least one of them fired shots.

Two people went to the hospital on their own, and a third was getting help at a nearby gas station when police arrived. Police say two victims were shot in the leg and the other was shot in the ankle, and all are expected to recover.

Witnesses told police several woman got into a fight before the shots were fired. Police found shell casings from various caliber firearms in the parking lot.

Police say they're looking for a 26-year-old woman from Pontiac in connection with the shooting.

Police also said the three victims were all Pontiac residents: a 51-year-old man, a 21-year-old woman and a 29-year-old woman.