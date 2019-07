- A wayward firework in Westland sent a little girl to the hospital.

Three-year-old Lucy Bukis suffered a brain bleed and injuries to her skull when she was hit in the back of the head.

Lucy underwent surgery at Mott's Children's Hospital in Ann Arbor. The family tells us doctors found one major fracture and a lot of little ones -- making it appear like she had been hit in the head with a hammer.

She's expected to remain in the hospital for several more days. Lucy's father has been out of work for months due to a work-related injury.

"When the fireworks started going off around everyone, everyone was screaming and trying to get out of the way," said Marie Bukis, her mother. "And the people who were right next to Lucy on the ground saw the firework and it hit her in the back of the head. And then she fell forward onto the ground and lost consciousness for 10 to 15 seconds."

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family CLICK HERE to donate.