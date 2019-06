- Three families are still reeling after the murders of three young men, three years ago.

The lives of 25-year-old De'Angelo Owens-Smith, 15-year-old Jaden Dorris and 22-year-old Errick Durham was violently taken June 6th of 2016.

All of them were shot and killed while inside a suspected drug house on Brace Street on the city's west side.

"If you're the man who pulled the trigger, be a man and turn yourself in," said Charletta Childs, Durham's mother.

They say the anger is at times, overwhelming and the despair is paralyzing.



"I haven't slept. I can't sleep," said Angela Owens-Brown, mother of De'Angelo Owens-Smith.

Three families were joined by unbearable pain - and have endured three years without answers.



"And I'm not going to sleep until I know they have them all that killed these three young men," Smith said. "Three young Afro-Americans have been killed. You are putting these guns on the street for these young men to kill each other. The violence must stop now."

Detroit police say just after 5 a.m. neighbors began calling 911 after hearing several gunshots. Cops arrived to find Owens and Dorris - shot to death while sleeping. Durham was found dead near the side door.

| MORE: Emotional crowd gathers after Detroit triple murder; police say it was drug house



"I'm holding Errick's son who he never had a chance to do what I just did, kiss his son," said Derrick Durham, father of Errick Durham.

Police say there had been signs of a break-in, in the basement. But since that deadly day there have been no suspects and no answers.

"I'm still learning how to cope," said Ladawn Dorris. "It doesn't get easier by the day, it gets rougher."

Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a $2,500 reward for tips leading to an arrest.