- A group of friends expertly set up a huge domino topple this week at the Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum.

The topple was Wednesday night during a special event.

The show included 35,000 tiles and had an entire section dedicated to the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing. The topple lasted just around 6 minutes from start to finish. It included the dominoes and other machines.

The Domino World 2019 team of five was led by Brady Dolan, a popular YouTube domino artist who lives in Ann Arbor. The 15-year-old tells us the show took a week to set up and went through a lot of trial and error.

"We didn't really do much design beforehand. We came in with a couple of ideas, so, we just were like, 'Okay, let's do this. And This. And then we put it all together.'"

He says different members of the team specialized in building the dominoes, and other specialized in building the machines.

Etta Heisler, the director of programs at the museum, tells us they did a trial run last year and they saw just how much teamwork and collaboration goes into a domino show, and knew they had to bring them back this year.

"As a children's museum, really thinking about play, knocking things down and putting them back together again is one of the most fundamental building blocks of play. It's one of the first things kids do when they're sitting in their high chair and throwing things onto the floor. So this even really encapsulates both of those things," she told us.

