- A perfect summer night at Comerica Park, and a Capuchin Soup Kitchen benefit to top off the night.

"It's a Beautiful night for a good cause, and we're really happy to be here," Paul Thomas said.

Fox 2: "Do you come out here every year?"

"Every year, yeah," Thomas said.

"Since 1929 the soup kitchen has been around," Executive director of Capuchin Soup Kitchen, Jerry Johnson said.

Saturday night's fundraiser is a 38-year tradition. Edmund T. Ahee Jewelers sponsored the event and raffled off jewelry worth thousands of dollar.

"100% of the money from the raffle is donated to the capuchin soup Kitchen," Johnson said.

"My father started this 38 years ago, He would say thank God you will never not know where your next meal is coming from," Ahee said.

In addition to serving thousands of free meals a week, Capuchin has several special programs.

"We have a training program for men coming out of prison that's called On the Rise Bakery, we have a children's program for art therapy, then we also have earth works urban farming training program," Johnson said.

The event is expected to raise thousands of dollars for Capuchin.