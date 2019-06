- Bloomfield Township Police and Fire are investigating a car involved motorcycle crash that happened around 2:53 p.m. Sunday.

Police report that a 2010 Harley Davidson driven by a 39-year-old man from Madison Heights was traveling southbound on Telegraph and drove through a red light hitting a 2017 Buick Envision driven by an 81-year-old woman from Beverly Hills who was traveling westbound on Battan Dr.

The driver of the motorcycle was sent to the hospital with serious injuries. The woman in the 2017 Buick was not injured.

Police say they do not believe alcohol or speed are factors in the incident.

This is currently under investigation and police are seeking information from anyone who witnessed the crash. They may contact the Traffic Investigations Unit at 248-433-7749.