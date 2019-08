- In a grant competition for women entrepreneurs in Detroit, the judges were so blown away they ended up giving grant money to all four finalists.

The Bumble Bizz pitch competition was a partnership with Bumble and Detroit Blows hair salon, to award a female entrepreneur a $10,000 grant for her business. The winner was announced on Sunday at a special brunch - but all of the businesswomen quickly learned they were all getting a big business boost.

The $10,000 grant went to Birth Detroit, a community-centered birth center trying to turn the narrative on maternal and infant death rates in Detroit.

Birth Detroit is working to make holistic care accessible to everyone, regardless of their ability to pay. The care will be women-centered and family-friendly.

The three runners-up were surprised with additional grants of $5,000 and $2,500 to put towards the growth of their businesses. Those runners-up are WEmpower, Inc., Paisley Paper Co. and Sisters on a Roll.

WEmpower, Inc.'s is a nonprofit organization by women for women. It works to inspire, support, and equip women and girls with the necessary skill sets and mindsets to live their life powerfully. Their work ranges from working with high school aged girls on their self esteem, communication skills, goal-setting abilities, and more, to providing spaces for women of all ages to network and connect with themselves and each other.

Paisley Paper Co. does more than design beautiful and snarky cards. Founder and CEO Andrea Williams noticed a lack of diversity in craft fairs, and is looking to host the first In Color Craft Market to highlight the diverse talent in Detroit.

And Sisters on a Roll is a mobile cafe and catering service, spreading love in the city through food. Their vegan food is accessible and approachable for everyone, and twice a week they participate in group food shares.