- Four children were involved in a serious car crash with an underaged driver early Friday morning on Detroit's west side.

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. on eastbound Outer Drive and Whitcomb when one of the kids driving the group in a Chevy Impala crashed into a Ford Escape.

Police say the kids are all believed to be under 16 but aren't sure of their exact ages yet. Police are also still trying to figure out which of the four was driving, but believe all are underage and that none of them have a driver's license.

It's not known yet how badly they were all hurt. The driver of the Escape, a 28-year-old man, was also taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police aren't sure yet what may have caused the crash.

Eastbound Outer Drive was closed for several hours overnight as police were still on scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.