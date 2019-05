- A 40-year-old woman was hit by multiple bullets but survived on Detroit's east side.

Police say someone fired into a house in the 20000 block of Omiri around 2:30 a.m. Friday morning.

Officials say she was in temporary serious condition at last check. Neighbors, who didn't want to be identified, say it's part of a problem with drugs in the area.

"I have a loved one that's a drug addict. He's 23 years old and comes here every day. He's been in rehab. Nothing's working for us. It's so scary over here," a neighbor said.

"The neighborhood, you can see what it is -- it's crackheads, whatever," another neighbor said.