- A total of five people were sent to the hospital after a crash that happened Sunday morning around 6:00 on westbound I-94 near Merriman in the city of Romulus.

According to an initial investigation conducted by Michigan State Police, the driver of a compact vehicle lost control and was struck by a pickup. The crash then caused the car to rollover.

When troopers arrived to the scene, a female child was in the car unresponsive. She was taken to U of M Ann Arbor. Her father, who was the driver of the car, had chest pains and is being treated at U of M too.

Lastly, the child's mother and a second child were in the car during the time of the accident. They appeared to be uninjured but were also taken to the hospital to be checked out.

The driver of the pickup suffered from minor injuries and is currently being treated at Beaumont Wayne.

The freeway was closed for nearly three hours.

Stay with FOX 2 for updates.