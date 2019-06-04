< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="410735546" data-article-version="1.0">5 things to check out before the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup</h1> data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/04/GettyImages-1070024456_1559663145680_7350677_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/04/GettyImages-1070024456_1559663145680_7350677_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/04/GettyImages-1070024456_1559663145680_7350677_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/04/GettyImages-1070024456_1559663145680_7350677_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="PARIS, FRANCE - DECEMBER 08: A general view during the FIFA Women&#39;s World Cup France 2019 Draw at La Seine Musicale on December 8, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>PARIS, FRANCE - DECEMBER 08: A general view during the FIFA Women's World Cup France 2019 Draw at La Seine Musicale on December 8, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-410735546-410735594" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/04/GettyImages-1070024456_1559663145680_7350677_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/04/GettyImages-1070024456_1559663145680_7350677_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/04/GettyImages-1070024456_1559663145680_7350677_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/04/GettyImages-1070024456_1559663145680_7350677_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/04/GettyImages-1070024456_1559663145680_7350677_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="PARIS, FRANCE - DECEMBER 08: A general view during the FIFA Women&#39;s World Cup France 2019 Draw at La Seine Musicale on December 8, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>PARIS, FRANCE - DECEMBER 08: A general view during the FIFA Women's World Cup France 2019 Draw at La Seine Musicale on December 8, 2018 in Paris, France. <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 11:40AM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 11:51AM EDT</span></p>
<div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center">
<p><strong class='dateline'>(FOX 2)</strong> - In case you've been living under a rock, the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup starts this week.</p><p>Whether you're new to the tournament or a lifelong fan, here are a few cool things to get you psyched for the big event.</p><p><strong>1. FOX Soccer is counting down the days until the Women's World Cup begins by ranking big moments in WWC history.</strong></p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">THREE DAYS until the FIFA Women's World Cup! 🌍🏆<br /> <br /> Moment No. 3️⃣: Japan rally twice to beat the USWNT on penalties in the 2011 final, just 4 months after a devastating tsunami hit the country. 🇯🇵 <a href="https://t.co/pWHj8IQrGj">pic.twitter.com/pWHj8IQrGj</a></p>— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) <a href="https://twitter.com/FOXSoccer/status/1135925422372184066?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 4, 2019</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><p><strong>2. If you don't already, you might want to get to know the U.S. women's national team a lot better. "One Nation. One Team. 23 Stories" is a video series that highlights each player and the experiences that lead them to where they are now. For example, the video below details U.S. foward Alex Morgan's story of a summer playing pick-up soccer with locals while studying in Madrid. "Being immersed in a rabid soccer culture had a lasting impressing on her."</strong></p><p><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/nQIh2SMgjkQ" width="560">

3. The FIFA Women's World Cup account released a Twitter Moment series called My First Pitch, with short videos about players around the world talking about the very specific places where they first learned to play soccer. The visuals are stunning. For example, Thembi Kgatlana of the South Africa national team (and the Houston Dash last year) learned how to play on a pitch that was entirely dirt. Aya Miyama who played for the Japan national team talks about learning soccer on a beautiful beach.

⚡️ #FIFAWWC | My First Pitch ⚡️



Taking it back to where it all began 👊https://t.co/nR0sgelfsM — FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) June 4, 2019

4. It's 2019, so you better get your gifs ready for the games. According to FIFA, Women's World Cup gifs went live a few days ago and already have more than 38 million views on Giphy. Click here to check them out.

5. Major League Soccer is showing some love with a video of players from across the league explaining who they'll be following throughout the Women's World Cup.

Women's World Cup 2019 is coming ... Who are you following? #WWC2019 pic.twitter.com/5unFBIambW — Major League Soccer (@MLS) June 3, 2019

Up Next:

