3. The FIFA Women's World Cup account released a Twitter Moment series called My First Pitch, with short videos about players around the world talking about the very specific places where they first learned to play soccer. The visuals are stunning. For example, Thembi Kgatlana of the South Africa national team (and the Houston Dash last year) learned how to play on a pitch that was entirely dirt. Aya Miyama who played for the Japan national team talks about learning soccer on a beautiful beach.
⚡️ #FIFAWWC | My First Pitch ⚡️ Taking it back to where it all began 👊https://t.co/nR0sgelfsM— FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) June 4, 2019
4. It's 2019, so you better get your gifs ready for the games. According to FIFA, Women's World Cup gifs went live a few days ago and already have more than 38 million views on Giphy. Click here to check them out.
5. Major League Soccer is showing some love with a video of players from across the league explaining who they'll be following throughout the Women's World Cup.
Women's World Cup 2019 is coming ... Who are you following? #WWC2019 pic.twitter.com/5unFBIambW— Major League Soccer (@MLS) June 3, 2019
Posted Jun 04 2019 01:51PM EDT
The big Southwest Airlines sale is back - and you can get out of town this summer and this fall for less than $50.
Southwest is holding their 72-hour sale in which some round-trip tickets cost just $49 from Detroit. Southwest Airlines holds this three-day sale twice a year, and they just launched the latest one Tuesday morning.
Fares start at $49 each way and go up to $129 for longer flights.
Posted Jun 04 2019 01:34PM EDT
DMC's RiverWalkers Program is a great way to get the community's seniors outside to exercise and socialize. Anyone 55+ is invited to come out and walk in Detroit along the riverfront in this free program provided by DMC.
The program kicked off for its 11th year on Tuesday.
The walking program started out on a small scale, but has grown to quite a large group over the years. Now more than 2,000 seniors get together to walk along the riverfront.
Posted Jun 04 2019 01:29PM EDT
WASHINGTON (AP) - Elizabeth Warren is launching her first tour of Michigan as a Democratic presidential candidate on Tuesday with a proposal to boost domestic manufacturing, including the creation of a Cabinet-level department charged with "creating and defending" American jobs.
The Department of Economic Development she would create would replace the Department of Commerce and consolidate several agencies, including the Small Business Administration and the Patent and Trademark Office. She's also pledging to "more actively" manage American currency, focus more on promoting exports and require companies that get federal research money to keep related production in the U.S. She'd spend $20 billion on apprenticeship programs and invest $2 trillion in environmentally friendly manufacturing.
It's part of what the Massachusetts senator, who launched her 2020 White House bid in February, is dubbing her "economic patriotism" agenda. The measures are the latest in a series of ambitious policy proposals that have become a trademark of her campaign.