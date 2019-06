- In case you've been living under a rock, the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup starts this week.

Whether you're new to the tournament or a lifelong fan, here are a few cool things to get you psyched for the big event.

1. FOX Soccer is counting down the days until the Women's World Cup begins by ranking big moments in WWC history.

THREE DAYS until the FIFA Women's World Cup! 🌍🏆



Moment No. 3️⃣: Japan rally twice to beat the USWNT on penalties in the 2011 final, just 4 months after a devastating tsunami hit the country. 🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/pWHj8IQrGj — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 4, 2019

2. If you don't already, you might want to get to know the U.S. women's national team a lot better. "One Nation. One Team. 23 Stories" is a video series that highlights each player and the experiences that lead them to where they are now. For example, the video below details U.S. foward Alex Morgan's story of a summer playing pick-up soccer with locals while studying in Madrid. "Being immersed in a rabid soccer culture had a lasting impressing on her."

3. The FIFA Women's World Cup account released a Twitter Moment series called My First Pitch, with short videos about players around the world talking about the very specific places where they first learned to play soccer. The visuals are stunning. For example, Thembi Kgatlana of the South Africa national team (and the Houston Dash last year) learned how to play on a pitch that was entirely dirt. Aya Miyama who played for the Japan national team talks about learning soccer on a beautiful beach.

⚡️ #FIFAWWC | My First Pitch ⚡️



Taking it back to where it all began 👊https://t.co/nR0sgelfsM — FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) June 4, 2019

4. It's 2019, so you better get your gifs ready for the games. According to FIFA, Women's World Cup gifs went live a few days ago and already have more than 38 million views on Giphy. Click here to check them out.

5. Major League Soccer is showing some love with a video of players from across the league explaining who they'll be following throughout the Women's World Cup.