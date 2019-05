- If you're not one of the millions of Michiganders heading out of town for the long holiday weekend, there's a lot to do right here in metro Detroit.

St. Mary's Polish Country Fair

This weekend is the 48th annual St. Mary's Polish Country Fair in Orchard Lake. There's delicious homemade treats like perogi, kielbasa and stuffed cabbage. The festival also features live entertainment, a Vegas tent and traditional midway with rides. The fun starts 5 p.m. Friday and continues through Monday.

Northville flower sale

Today also kicks off the annual flower sale in downtown Northville. You'll find a colorful array of annuals, perennials, shrub and accessories to get your landscape in shape. There's also a wide array herbs and vegetables for that backyard garden. The flower sale runs from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday.

Movement Festival

If you're looking for some high-energy music, the Movement Festival is back in Detroit. It runs Saturday through Monday at Hart Plaza. You can see acts on five stages. One day tickets are $99 a piece.

Kensington Metropark Art Fair

Kensington Metropark is hosting its annual art fair this weekend. It kicks off Saturday at 10 a.m. at Maple Beach with the beautiful backdrop of Kent Lake. There will be dozens of artists from 16 states working in all major mediums. There are also food trucks and kids activities.

Greenfield Village Civil War re-enactments

History comes alive in Dearborn with a Civil War Remembrance at Greenfield Village. Civilian and military historians will take part in battle re-enactments and showcase authentic military camps to show visitors what life was like during the war that almost tore the nation apart. Fallen service members will be honored with a commemoration ceremony and moment of silence as well.

