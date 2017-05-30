< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 17 2019 05:01PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 17 2019 05:06PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> (FOX 2)</strong> - A 56-year-old Westland man has been arrested and arraigned for child sexually abusive material.</p><p>Paul Collins LaChance was arraigned by the Michigan State Police Computer Cimes Unit and Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.</p><p>Authorities say the investigation into LaChance began earlier this year when police became aware of him possessing child pornography material online. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>NB I-75 at 14 Mile reopened after rollover</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 17 2019 04:23PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 17 2019 04:51PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>UPDATE: At 4:45 p.m. MDOT reported that the freeway has been reopened and the crash scene cleared.</p><p>A rollover crash on northbound I-75 at 14 Mile Road has caused a closure of the freeway. </p><p>It is unclear if there are any injuries. The crash has caused a backup stretching for miles.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/founders-brewing-expands-to-hawaii-now-available-in-all-50-states" title="Founders Brewing expands to Hawaii, now available in all 50 states" data-articleId="418686738" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/17/founders%20hawaii_1563384612839.jpeg_7529526_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/17/founders%20hawaii_1563384612839.jpeg_7529526_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/17/founders%20hawaii_1563384612839.jpeg_7529526_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/17/founders%20hawaii_1563384612839.jpeg_7529526_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/17/founders%20hawaii_1563384612839.jpeg_7529526_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Composite images courtesy: Founders" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Founders Brewing expands to Hawaii, now available in all 50 states</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 17 2019 01:31PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>22 years ago, Dave Engbers and Mike Stevens formed Founders Brewing in Grand Rapids. The two craft beer enthusiasts have turned their Michigan born-and-raised company into a national craft brewery that's expanded to Hawaii and is now available in all 50 states.</p><p>Founders announced Tuesday that they have partnered with Odom Hawaii to bring Founders to the Aloha State. </p><p>So if you've got plans to visit Hawaii, you can find select drafts and cans of All Day IPA, Solid Gold, Rubaeus and Breakfast Stout as early as the end of July. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/2-arrested-after-person-hurt-in-shooting-outside-apartment-complex" title="2 arrested after person hurt in shooting outside apartment complex" data-articleId="418681784" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/17/2_arrested_after_person_hurt_in_shooting_0_7529259_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/17/2_arrested_after_person_hurt_in_shooting_0_7529259_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/17/2_arrested_after_person_hurt_in_shooting_0_7529259_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/17/2_arrested_after_person_hurt_in_shooting_0_7529259_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/17/2_arrested_after_person_hurt_in_shooting_0_7529259_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Two men were arrested Tuesday after a shooting outside an apartment complex." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>2 arrested after person hurt in shooting outside apartment complex</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 17 2019 01:03PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Two men were arrested Tuesday after a shooting outside an apartment complex. </p><p>Police were called around 2 a.m. to the 400 block of Covington Drive, which is near Woodward and McNichols. </p><p>A man was just walking down the street when someone opened fire. (Photo by Fabian Sommer/picture alliance via Getty Images)" title="getty_socialmediafile_071619-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Common hashtags parents use on kids' photos can put them at risk on social media, nonprofit says</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/retired-supreme-court-justice-john-paul-stevens-dies-at-99"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/John%20Paul%20Stevens_1563323970026.jpg_7527488_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Former Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens testifies before the Senate Committee on Campaign Finance on Capitol Hill April 30, 2014 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Allison Shelley/Getty Images)" title="487457963_1563323970026-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens dies at 99</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/woman-warns-of-rare-condition-after-little-sister-has-seizure-like-reaction-to-hair-curling"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/Hair%20being%20curled_GETTY_1563311128997.jpg_7526905_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE: A model gets her hair curled. In extremely rare cases, hair grooming can cause seizure-like reactions in children. (Photo by Oli Scarff/Getty Images)" title="Hair being curled_GETTY_1563311128997.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Woman warns of rare condition after little sister has seizure-like reaction to hair curling</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-and-world-news/moon-landing-apollo-11-launched-50-years-ago-on-july-16-1969"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/getty_apollo11astronautssplit_071519_1563237887241_7524621_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A twilight image of the Apollo 11 spacecraft the day before it launched on July 16, 1969, is shown in a file photo alongside a 1969 image of the Apollo 11 crew. 