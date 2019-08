- Six people were injured when a car crashed into another vehicle on Mark Twain and Lyndon in Detroit tonight.

A police car attempted to make a traffic stop and the car sped away southbound on Mark Twain, failed to yield, and hit another vehicle westbound on Lyndon.

No conditions of the injured were released by police, but all were hospitalized. The car with innocent bystanders had four people inside - a 44-year-old woman and three teens, a 16-year-old boy and girl and a 14-year-old boy.

The suspects inside the fleeing vehicle were two men, 33 and 30 years old. Both are in custody.

