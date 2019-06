- Deputies from the Oakland County Sheriff's Office were investigating a fatal crash that happened Sunday morning around 11:50 on Woodward and South Boulevard in Pontiac.

Authorities say, a 38-year-old Pontiac resident was driving a black 2013 Dodge Challenger and was stopped at a light west of South Boulevard. As the resident was waiting to turn left onto southbound Woodward, they were struck from behind by a white 2000 F-150. The person driving the F-150 was a 61-year-old Pontiac resident, authorities say.

After being hit, the resident driving the Dodge went into the intersection. The Ford lost control, crossed the intersection and began to turn south onto Woodward. The Ford continued onto south bound Woodward, until it ran into a concrete curb that borders the center median.

The collision with the curb caused the Ford to rollover. The driver and only occupant in the vehicle was partially ejected from the truck and died on the scene. Investigators believe he was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Dodge fled the scene after the accident and was taken into custody by deputies shortly after.

Authorities say alcohol and drug use is unknown for both parties involved in the incident.

