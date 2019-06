- Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged twin brothers, Dwight Samuels and Duane Samuels, for their connection to an assault that happened June 19th.

Police say on that date around 2:00 a.m., Dwight and Duane entered a Coney Island in the 15700 block of West 7 Mile and argued with patrons in the restaurant. While being armed with a metal pipe and a gun, the brothers attacked a 40-year-old victim after they were told the restaurant does not sell fried mushrooms. The victim was beaten with a pipe and subsequently shot in his face.

After the attack, Dwight and Duane fled the scene in a car. Police were eventually able to locate them after asking for the public's assistance.

Worthy charged the brothers Sunday morning with Assault with Intent to Murder, Assault with Intent to do Great Bodily Harm. Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Carrying a Concealed Weapon and Felony Firearm.