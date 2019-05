- Glenn Jones has been missing since Saturday but has been without his medication for a few days.

Around 5:30 p.m. Saturday Glenn was seen in the 4300 block of W. Euclid. He was las seen shirtless wearing black pants and black shoes.

Glenn is described as a black male, 64-years old, medium complexion, approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall & approximately 200 lbs.

It was reported that Glenn is in good physical condition but suffers from mental health conditions.

If anyone has seen Glenn Jones or knows of his whereabouts, they are asked to call Detroit Police Department 10th Precinct at 313-596-1040 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.