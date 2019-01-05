65-year old man missing after failing to return home

- Police need assistance in locating a 65-year old man who failed to return home.

Eric Harris was last seen leaving his home in the 19700 block of Oakfield Saturday around 10 a.m.

He is described as a 65-year old black male, 5'9", medium brown complexion, with long gray hair and gray beard.

He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweat shirt, gray pants and white Jordan style shoes.

Eric is in poor physical and mental condition.

If anyone has seen Eric Harris, or knows of his whereabouts, they are asked to please call Detroit Police's 8th Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-5800.