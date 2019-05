- A 66-year old woman with dementia is missing after she walked away from her home and failed to return.

Ms. Mahasanah Muhammad was last seen on May 17, 2019 in the 9800 block of W Outer Drive.

She left the location at approximately 4p.m. and failed to return.

She is described as a 66-year old female. No information on her height or weight. She was last seen wearing a pink and grey North Face jacket and blue jeans.

Ms. Muhammad is in good physical condition but suffers from dementia.

If anyone has seen Ms. Muhammad or knows of her whereabouts, they are asked to please call Detroit Police Department’s Ninth Precinct at 313-596-5940 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.