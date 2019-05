- The garbage on Seven Mile at a couple businesses was overflowing with trash bins full.

Businesses say their garbage had not been picked up for at least three weeks causing a stinky problem. They felt they're not getting any help.

But that was until FOX 2 stepped in - calling Advanced Disposal and late on Wednesday the trash was picked up after at least two businesses has no service for quite a while.

But of late that's been hard to do. The garbage had not been picked up at Ricardo Allen's Fred & Sons No. 1 Collision they say, for too long - especially since they say they pay for service every month.

FOX 2: "Have your customers noticed?"

"Yeah, a customer said why do you have your car parked near the garbage, there's nowhere to park it, got to park it somewhere," Allen aid.

So with bins filled to the brim inside and out, they took matters into their own hands.

"Well we've been taking it home," Allen said. "And done what we could."

They showed us the paperwork, letters, contacting Advanced Disposal in writing and over the phone.

FOX 2: "What do they tell you?"

"You can't get an answer, they put you on hold," Allen said.

When FOX 2 called Advanced Disposal we got some lovely hold music as well – but an email came late Wednesday that the trash was gone.

FOX 2 confirmed with both businesses that trash was picked up. But even though the garbage is gone, the auto repair shop said it is going with a different company. There has been no reason given by the company on what took so long.