74-year-old arrested in Target parking lot for masturbating

- A 74-year-old man was taken into custody after police got a call that someone was masturbating in a Target parking lot in Rochester Hills.

Police say three teen girls saw what was happening and told their parents, who called 911.

When police got to the store on Rochester Road, they saw a man sitting inside a green Chevy Trailblazer with his pants undone and his genitalia exposed. Police say the 74-year-old of Rochester Hills was then taken into custody without incident.

Police say the suspect admitted to detectives what had happened.

Police say they released the man pending criminal charges due to his severe medical ailments and condition. The incident will be presented to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office.