- The Turaani family stands and waits in their West Bloomfield driveway. They are waiting the arrival of a woman driving all the way up from Columbus, OH.

And what's bringing these two parties together? Its the item in the hand of the family's teenager - a piece of jewelry worth more than a car.

Its a $20,000 Tiffany and Company bracelet.

How it came into possession of 15-year-old Mohammad Turaani means rewinding day before at a wedding. Outside the Columbus Museum of Fine Art, in the tradition that big events like these bring, everyone was in a rush. Mohammad's dad Khalid was trying to help his son tie his tie.

"We were in a big hurry and didn't have time to mess around," Mohammad said.

However, Mohammad was distracted by something else, something sparkling on the ground.

"When you see something like that, it's hard to miss," said Mohammad.

Even so, the family didn't pay a second thought to what they'd found. Khalid tossed the bracelet in the car and went into the wedding. Out of sight for five days, the family forgot about the find.

"I totally forgot. Mohammad went and looked in the car and found it," said Khalid.

That's when Mohammad's older sister did some research into the bracelet, eventually finding where it came from, and the number of dollar signs next to the item.

"We thought that it was fake because what are the odds of finding something worth $20,000 on the ground?" asked Mohammad.

A question of 'what it was' turned into a moral quandary of 'what to do with it.' But that question was even easier to answer.

"That's when we asked Mohammad 'what do you want to do?' Of course, try to find the owner," Khalid said. "In our faith, you have to try to find the owner and keep it for one year."

It didn't take a year however. It didn't take an hour before the owner was found. A quick call to the museum where the wedding was held rendered an answer.

"We asked them if anybody reported something missing and they said they would call us back," Mohammad said. "Like 15 minutes later, a woman called - she was like 'It's my jewelry. Thank you.' She was really happy."