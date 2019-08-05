< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="422356917" data-article-version="1.0">A perfect pair: Michigan couple to celebrate 70th wedding anniversary</h1> data-href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/local-news/a-perfect-pair-michigan-couple-to-celebrate-70th-wedding-anniversary" data-title="A perfect pair: Michigan couple to celebrate 70th wedding anniversary" addthis:url="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/local-news/a-perfect-pair-michigan-couple-to-celebrate-70th-wedding-anniversary" addthis:title="A perfect pair: Michigan couple to celebrate 70th wedding anniversary"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-422356917.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-422356917");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_422356917_422356055_125347"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WJBK"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_422356917_422356055_125347";this.videosJson='[{"id":"422356055","video":"591700","title":"A%20perfect%20pair%3A%20Michigan%20couple%20to%20celebrate%2070th%20wedding%20anniversary","caption":"In%20just%20a%20few%20short%20weeks%2C%20Mary%20Ellen%20and%20Julio%20%22Shorty%22%20Moscone%20will%20celebrate%2070%20years%20of%20marriage.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox2detroit.com%2Fmedia.fox2detroit.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F08%2F05%2FA_perfect_pair__Michigan_couple_to_celeb_0_7574912_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjbk.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F08%2F05%2FA_perfect_pair__Michigan_couple_to_celebrate_70t_591700_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1659664712%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3Dcuog0zmJoEp_XrhYPWhiDAHDUIc","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjbk/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox2detroit.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fa-perfect-pair-michigan-couple-to-celebrate-70th-wedding-anniversary"}},"createDate":"Aug Aug 05 2019 09:58PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WJBK"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_422356917_422356055_125347",video:"591700",poster:"https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/05/A_perfect_pair__Michigan_couple_to_celeb_0_7574912_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"In%2520just%2520a%2520few%2520short%2520weeks%252C%2520Mary%2520Ellen%2520and%2520Julio%2520%2522Shorty%2522%2520Moscone%2520will%2520celebrate%252070%2520years%2520of%2520marriage.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjbk.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/08/05/A_perfect_pair__Michigan_couple_to_celebrate_70t_591700_1800.mp4?Expires=1659664712&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=cuog0zmJoEp_XrhYPWhiDAHDUIc",eventLabel:"A%20perfect%20pair%3A%20Michigan%20couple%20to%20celebrate%2070th%20wedding%20anniversary-422356055",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjbk/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox2detroit.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fa-perfect-pair-michigan-couple-to-celebrate-70th-wedding-anniversary"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 05 2019 10:01PM EDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-422356917"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Aug 05 2019 09:58PM EDT<span></p> data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-422356917-0"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/05/E430743DDF6C4894A1B3639AC4F2B352_1565056882691_7574917_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-422356917-0"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="E430743DDF6C4894A1B3639AC4F2B352_1565056882691.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/05/EC7B52DEFAB2413A855D31C215A6D3B3_1565056884383_7574918_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-422356917-0"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="EC7B52DEFAB2413A855D31C215A6D3B3_1565056884383.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/05/D7DD2D100530404BBB4AAD0CFF64FD86_1565056882248_7574916_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-422356917-0"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="D7DD2D100530404BBB4AAD0CFF64FD86_1565056882248.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/05/1DB724396C554436BB90C8B709308FF3_1565056880007_7574915_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-422356917-0"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="1DB724396C554436BB90C8B709308FF3_1565056880007.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/05/49A704AA3CBC46108C0CEC0632047659_1565056880008_7574914_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-422356917-0"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="49A704AA3CBC46108C0CEC0632047659_1565056880008.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-422356917-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="4" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WJBK_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/05/E430743DDF6C4894A1B3639AC4F2B352_1565056882691_7574917_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="E430743DDF6C4894A1B3639AC4F2B352_1565056882691.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/05/EC7B52DEFAB2413A855D31C215A6D3B3_1565056884383_7574918_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="EC7B52DEFAB2413A855D31C215A6D3B3_1565056884383.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/05/D7DD2D100530404BBB4AAD0CFF64FD86_1565056882248_7574916_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="D7DD2D100530404BBB4AAD0CFF64FD86_1565056882248.jpg"/> </figure> class="portlet-boundary _101_MOD-WJBK_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"></div> </div> </div> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery-thumbs owl-theme"> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/05/E430743DDF6C4894A1B3639AC4F2B352_1565056882691_7574917_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="E430743DDF6C4894A1B3639AC4F2B352_1565056882691.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/05/EC7B52DEFAB2413A855D31C215A6D3B3_1565056884383_7574918_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="EC7B52DEFAB2413A855D31C215A6D3B3_1565056884383.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/05/D7DD2D100530404BBB4AAD0CFF64FD86_1565056882248_7574916_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="D7DD2D100530404BBB4AAD0CFF64FD86_1565056882248.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/05/1DB724396C554436BB90C8B709308FF3_1565056880007_7574915_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="1DB724396C554436BB90C8B709308FF3_1565056880007.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/05/49A704AA3CBC46108C0CEC0632047659_1565056880008_7574914_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="49A704AA3CBC46108C0CEC0632047659_1565056880008.jpg"/> </figure> </div> </div> <script>$(function(){var c;var d=0;var a=100;function b(){if($(".owl-next").length>0){clearTimeout(c);$(".owl-prev").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-next").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-item .crop-photo").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}})}else{c=setTimeout(function(){b()},1000)}}b()});</script> <div data-href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/local-news/a-perfect-pair-michigan-couple-to-celebrate-70th-wedding-anniversary" data-title="Michigan couple to celebrate 70th anniversary" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/local-news/a-perfect-pair-michigan-couple-to-celebrate-70th-wedding-anniversary" addthis:title="Michigan couple to celebrate 70th anniversary" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/news/local-news/a-perfect-pair-michigan-couple-to-celebrate-70th-wedding-anniversary";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"none"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-422356917" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>(FOX 2)</strong> - In just a few short weeks, Mary Ellen and Julio "Shorty" Moscone will celebrate 70 years of marriage.</p><p>"I don't know where the time has gone - it's unbelievable - it's unbelievable," said Mary Ellen.</p><p>Now 88 and 91 years old, they first met at the A&W drive-in at 11 Mile and Hoover. Shorty had a convertible and a way with the girls.</p><p>"I liked his personality and his sense of humor - that's what got me," Mary Ellen said.</p><p>And what caught Shorty's eye?</p><p>"She was cute," he said.</p><p>It wasn't long before they were walking down the aisle and walking out of the church into the great unknown.</p><p>"When we walked out of church - we had nothing," 'Shorty' said. "In fact we had borrowed $12 from her sister for the wedding cake."</p><p>But somehow, they made it, buying a small house in Macomb County.</p><p>"Then we got married and that's the first little house we built," she said.</p><p>"That's the first I built," he said.</p><p>They were building what would become a wonderful life. Shorty Moscone worked for the Department of Public Works in Utica for 29 years -- so long they even named a street after him.</p><p>"We had the best snow removal in the county," he said.</p><p>But it wasn't easy. They didn't have much money, but they did have each other.</p><p>"That was a long time ago and a lot of hardships but we made it," Mary Ellen said. "No inside plumbing - we had outside plumbing."</p><p>"We did it the hard way but we did it all," Shorty said.</p><p>Indeed, they did, building three houses, an airplane and two boats. To this day, Mary Ellen is quite the angler out on the water.</p><p>"I'm pretty good at perch fishing," she said.</p><p>But their pride and joy and proudest accomplishment is their five children, who have provided so much love and so many more children.</p><p>"There's 10 grandchildren I guess, I can't remember - there's so many," Mary Ellen said.</p><p>"It's hard to remember," Shorty said.</p><p>"There's so many, sometimes I can't remember my own name," she quipped.</p><p>"We were all together at Christmas and she looked around at everyone she looked at my dad and said - it's hard to believe two people in love created all of this," said Mary Eddy, a daughter. "I just thought that was really special because that's really what it was all about."</p><p>In total, there are 35 children, grandchildren and great grand-children. Daughter Mary Eddy and her husband Jim say Shorty and Mary Ellen are an inspiration.</p><p>"Seventy years, it's incredible - it's quite a milestone," Mary said.</p><p>It really is a love story, and one that's lasted 70 years. Of course you're probably wondering, what's their secret?</p><p>"I don't know what the secret is," Mary Ellen said.</p><p>"Five words - forget, forgive, and don't talk back," Shorty quipped.</p><p>"Trust and love and support - that's got to be it," she said.</p><p>They're quick to admit they've gone to bed angry, and even stopped speaking to each other on a couple of occasions.</p><p>"It's not a smooth road being married all the time and you go through some rough spots," Shorty said. "But you have to work them out. It's a whole lot of fun making up."</p><p>"Oh dear - you shouldn't say that," Mary Ellen said.</p><p>Still so quick with a quip, so fast to laugh or even scold each other. It's pretty clear that after all these years, they're still the perfect pair.</p><p>"It's been a good ride, hasn't it?" she said.</p><p>"We set a precedent - work hard and you'll do alright," he said. 