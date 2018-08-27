Abnormally high temperatures as heat blisters Michigan

- If you didn't know any better you'd think we were exiting July and heading into August with these temperatures and for some, it will feel like 100 outside.

No, this is not normal for late August as the next 48 hours will be hot, humid and dangerous for those that work outside.

Here's what you need to know:

WHAT: A "Feels Like" temperature of nearly 100

WHERE: All of southeast Michigan, but specifically Oakland, Wayne and Monroe Co.

WHEN: Monday and Tuesday

Officially the temperature will climb to roughly 90 degrees each afternoon, but the humidity will be sweltering. It's no joke when I say that it will be "Louisiana Hot"... you'll feel like you can cut the thick air with a knife.

This can make breathing difficult for those with asthma, so please limit your time outside (especially for kids!)

This pattern will last until early Wednesday morning when a cold front will come through and offer us some relief. Of course, this will come with a different type of dangerous weather; we could see some strong storms as that happens - and we'll keep an eye on that as it gets closer.

-Meteorologist Derek Kevra