- The recent murders of several women on Detroit's east side has prompted a new movement for an activist group.

New Era Detroit has issued a new "Street Code." They say it is to help keep women safe. The group wants to be proactive and a deputy chief with DPD told FOX 2 that when it comes to public safety, police can’t do it alone and this could help.

"The kids are out here getting snatched up and women are getting killed and buried in our streets," said Zeek at a New Era Detroit rally. "We've got to be serious about what we are doing out here."

New Era Detroit says no more as its founder, Zeek, unveiled its new Street Code - guideline for survival for women and children.

"We want to make sure that no sisters are out walking the streets alone at any time at this point," Zeek said. "We want to make sure that kids, 16 and under, we want to make sure that when the street lights come on, they get to the crib."

Those are just two of the 10 rules. They come as Detroit police investigate the recent killings of several women on the city’s east side and the attempted abductions of children.

"I always say a whistle sounds different than a yell," Zeek said. "It sounds different from gunfire; we are treating this as a sign of distress in our community."

New Era also urged women to carry and use whistles in the event they’re attacked to alert the public they need help.

But for it to work, New Era says men in particular need to be vigilant, willing and ready to help the moment they hear a woman is in danger.

"We've been calling out to men for years on the news," Zeek said. "Don't let it happen to your family, don't let it be your mother, don't let it be your sister, don't let it be your wife, before you take initiative in the community to do something."



New Era founder Zeek is challenging men to dedicate five hours a week to keep an eye out for women and children in their neighborhoods.

Those who met for the unveiling of the new Street Code at the Lights Out boxing gym are on board.

"We need to make sure we tackle this issue and we make these predators out here feel uncomfortable," Zeek said. "Because it is not just the police out here looking for you anymore - you feel me. It is real people out here in the community that are going to handle these situations if you are threatening our women, our kids and our elderly."

New Era also offering a free self-defense class for women on June 9th. They are going to be handing out those whistles there. For more information on the class or if you want to help this effort by donating whistles.

The self-defense class is at 3 p.m. on June 9 at 16416 W. Seven Mile Road. People can donate whistles to 17301 Livernois suite No. 401 or go here for more information.