href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/let-it-rip">Let it Rip</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/us-and-world-news">U.S. & World News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/whats-hot">What's Hot</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/fox-e-reports">FOXe Reports</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/fox-2-news-app">FOX 2 News App</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/news/dog-mimics-old-school-siren-at-nearby-fire-station"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/14/dog%20howls%20at%20fire%20siren%20storyful_1568509930260.jpg_7658260_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Dog mimics 'old school' siren at nearby fire station"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/news/dog-mimics-old-school-siren-at-nearby-fire-station">Dog mimics 'old school' siren at nearby fire station</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/news/road-rage-fatalities-increased-500-percent-over-10-years-and-theyre-still-on-the-rise-study-says"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/13/RoadRage__Banner__Getty_1568419526719_7657335_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Road rage fatalities increased 500 percent over 10 years and they're still on the rise, study says"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/news/road-rage-fatalities-increased-500-percent-over-10-years-and-theyre-still-on-the-rise-study-says">Road rage fatalities increased 500 percent over 10 years and they're still on the rise, study says</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/news/moviepass-will-shut-down-services-on-sept-14"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/13/getty_moviepassphoneimage_091319_1568420993164_7657279_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="MoviePass will shut down services on Sept. 14"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/news/moviepass-will-shut-down-services-on-sept-14">MoviePass will shut down services on Sept. 14</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/news/local-news/bus-driver-saves-boy-from-being-hit-by-speeding-truck-in-citrus-county"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/13/Bus_driver_saves_boy_as_truck_flies_by_2_7657227_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Bus driver saves boy from being hit by speeding truck in Citrus County"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/news/local-news/bus-driver-saves-boy-from-being-hit-by-speeding-truck-in-citrus-county">Bus driver saves boy from being hit by speeding truck in Citrus County</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/news/dog-mimics-old-school-siren-at-nearby-fire-station">Dog mimics 'old school' siren at nearby fire station</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/news/road-rage-fatalities-increased-500-percent-over-10-years-and-theyre-still-on-the-rise-study-says">Road rage fatalities increased 500 percent over 10 years and they're still on the rise, study says</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/news/moviepass-will-shut-down-services-on-sept-14">MoviePass will shut down services on Sept. 14</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/news/local-news/bus-driver-saves-boy-from-being-hit-by-speeding-truck-in-citrus-county">Bus driver saves boy from being hit by speeding truck in Citrus County</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/news/base-jumpers-heart-stopping-dive-from-yosemite-national-parks-glacier-point-caught-on-video">BASE jumper's heart-stopping dive from Yosemite National Park's Glacier Point caught on video</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/news/fda-looking-into-possible-carcinogen-found-in-zantac-other-heartburn-medications">FDA looking into possible carcinogen found in Zantac, other heartburn medications</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/live">Live</a></li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-weather" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/weather" data-dropdown="drop-nav-weather" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Weather</a> <div id="drop-nav-weather" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content width-full"> <ul class="sub-links"> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/closings">Closings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/weather/weather-app">FOX 2 Weather App</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/traffic/airport-delays">Airport Delays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/traffic/gas-tracker">Gas Tracker</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Weather Stories</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/weather/severe-thunderstorm-warning-issued-for-parts-of-se-mich"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/11/Weather_for_Sept__11__2019_0_7652144_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for all of metro Detroit"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/weather/severe-thunderstorm-warning-issued-for-parts-of-se-mich">Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for all of metro Detroit</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/home/noaa-assailed-for-defending-trump-s-hurricane-dorian-claim-politicizing-weather"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image " style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/07/xt_NC_009d6e2fzcdb6z4449z9f3cz94e2dfa69ee1_1567887548017_7644789_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="NOAA assailed for defending Trump's Hurricane Dorian claim, politicizing weather"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/home/noaa-assailed-for-defending-trump-s-hurricane-dorian-claim-politicizing-weather">NOAA assailed for defending Trump's Hurricane Dorian claim, politicizing weather</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/news/hurricane-dorian-s-eye-makes-us-landfall-on-north-carolina-s-outer-banks"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/06/landfall_1567776215357_7642831_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Hurricane Dorian's eye makes U.S. landfall on North Carolina's Outer Banks"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/news/hurricane-dorian-s-eye-makes-us-landfall-on-north-carolina-s-outer-banks">Hurricane Dorian's eye makes U.S. landfall on North Carolina's Outer Banks</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/weather/satellite-images-of-grand-bahama-coastline-show-incredible-extent-of-flooding-after-dorian-landfall"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/03/SatelliteImagesOfFloodingBahamas_1567541118812_7635389_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Satellite images of Grand Bahama coastline show incredible extent of flooding after Dorian landfall"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/weather/satellite-images-of-grand-bahama-coastline-show-incredible-extent-of-flooding-after-dorian-landfall">Satellite images of Grand Bahama coastline show incredible extent of flooding after Dorian landfall</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Weather Lab</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/weather/severe-thunderstorm-warning-issued-for-parts-of-se-mich">Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for all of metro Detroit</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/home/noaa-assailed-for-defending-trump-s-hurricane-dorian-claim-politicizing-weather">NOAA assailed for defending Trump's Hurricane Dorian claim, politicizing weather</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/news/hurricane-dorian-s-eye-makes-us-landfall-on-north-carolina-s-outer-banks">Hurricane Dorian's eye makes U.S. landfall on North Carolina's Outer Banks</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/weather/satellite-images-of-grand-bahama-coastline-show-incredible-extent-of-flooding-after-dorian-landfall">Satellite images of Grand Bahama coastline show incredible extent of flooding after Dorian landfall</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/weather/nasa-astronaut-captures-terrifying-scale-of-hurricane-dorian-in-images-from-space">NASA astronaut captures terrifying scale of Hurricane Dorian in images from space</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/weather/hurricane-dorian-moves-west-as-an-extremely-dangerous-category-4-storm">Dorian now Category 3 storm, Florida out of "Cone of Uncertainty"</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-mornings" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/mornings" data-dropdown="drop-nav-mornings" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Mornings</a> <div id="drop-nav-mornings" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content width-full"> <ul class="sub-links"> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/contests/fox-2-mug-contest">Mug Contest</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/mornings/cooking-school">Cooking School</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/mornings/amys-angels">Amy's Angels</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/doctor-is-in">The Doctor is In</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/mornings/get-fit">Get Fit</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/entertainment/the-jazz-cafe">The Jazz Cafe</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/jill-of-all-trades">Jill of All Trades</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/cooking-school-sponsored-by-andiamo/cooking-for-men-s-health-event-sept-21"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/16/Making_St__Joe_s_sloppy_joes_for_Men_s_H_0_7660109_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Cooking for Men's Health Event Sept. 21"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/cooking-school-sponsored-by-andiamo/cooking-for-men-s-health-event-sept-21">Cooking for Men's Health Event Sept. 21</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/cooking-school-sponsored-by-andiamo/celebrate-mexico-s-independence-day-with-gran-castor"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/16/Making_chicken_tamales_with_Gran_Castor_0_7660106_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Celebrate Mexico's Independence Day with Gran Castor"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/cooking-school-sponsored-by-andiamo/celebrate-mexico-s-independence-day-with-gran-castor">Celebrate Mexico's Independence Day with Gran Castor</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/amy-s-angels/kids-kicking-cancer-3rd-annual-golf-outing-sept-23"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/16/Kids_Kicking_Cancer_empowers_sick_kids_t_0_7659665_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Kids Kicking Cancer 3rd Annual Golf Outing Sept. 23"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/amy-s-angels/kids-kicking-cancer-3rd-annual-golf-outing-sept-23">Kids Kicking Cancer 3rd Annual Golf Outing Sept. 23</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/pizza-with-a-mediterranean-flare-at-sicily-s-pizza-in-detroit"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/16/wjbk-sicilys%20pizza-091619_1568643489606.jpg_7659548_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Pizza with a Mediterranean flare at Sicily's Pizza in Detroit"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/pizza-with-a-mediterranean-flare-at-sicily-s-pizza-in-detroit">Pizza with a Mediterranean flare at Sicily's Pizza in Detroit</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">FOX 2 Mornings</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/cooking-school-sponsored-by-andiamo/cooking-for-men-s-health-event-sept-21">Cooking for Men's Health Event Sept. 21</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/cooking-school-sponsored-by-andiamo/celebrate-mexico-s-independence-day-with-gran-castor">Celebrate Mexico's Independence Day with Gran Castor</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/amy-s-angels/kids-kicking-cancer-3rd-annual-golf-outing-sept-23">Kids Kicking Cancer 3rd Annual Golf Outing Sept. 23</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/pizza-with-a-mediterranean-flare-at-sicily-s-pizza-in-detroit">Pizza with a Mediterranean flare at Sicily's Pizza in Detroit</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/amy-s-angels/teen-undergoing-bone-marrow-transplant-surprised-with-hospital-room-makeover">Teen undergoing bone marrow transplant surprised with hospital room makeover</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjbk/good-day/jill-of-all-trades/trapping-and-relocating-a-skunk-legally-without-getting-sprayed">Trapping and relocating a skunk (legally!) without getting sprayed</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-sports" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/sports" data-dropdown="drop-nav-sports" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Sports</a> <ul id="drop-nav-sports" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/sports/lions">Lions</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/sports/red-wings">Red Wings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/sports/pistons">Pistons</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/sports/tigers">Tigers</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/sports/wolverines">Wolverines</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/sports/spartans">Spartans</a></li> </ul> </li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li class="nav-more"> <a class="top-nav-item nav-more-link" href="javascript:void(0)" data-dropdown="drop-nav-more" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000"> More <span class="more-special-circles"></span> </a> <ul id="drop-nav-more" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/health/healthworks-sponsored-by-henry-ford-health-system">Healthworks</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/entertainment/fox2-tv-schedule">FOX 2 TV Listings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/money">Money</a></li> <li><a <article> <section id="story429071678" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="429071678" data-article-version="1.0">After debates, Whitmer's name was floated for vice president. She's not interested</h1> </header> She's not interested" addthis:url="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/local-news/after-debates-whitmer-s-name-was-floated-for-vice-president-she-s-not-interested" addthis:title="After debates, Whitmer's name was floated for vice president. a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WJBK"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_429071678_429069049_133330";this.videosJson='[{"id":"429069049","video":"605612","title":"Could%20Michigan%20Gov.%20Whitmer%20be%20a%20Vice%20Presidential%20candidate%3F","caption":"FOX%202%20News","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox2detroit.com%2Fmedia.fox2detroit.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F09%2F16%2FCould_Michigan_Gov__Whitmer_be_a_Vice_Pr_0_7660742_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjbk.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F09%2F16%2FCould_Michigan_Gov__Whitmer_be_a_Vice_Presidenti_605612_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1663280763%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DUS1FR7fq0N9S1a9ZSiHmvI--Dww","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjbk/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox2detroit.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fafter-debates-whitmer-s-name-was-floated-for-vice-president-she-s-not-interested"}},"createDate":"Sep 16 2019 06:26PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WJBK"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_429071678_429069049_133330",video:"605612",poster:"https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/16/Could_Michigan_Gov__Whitmer_be_a_Vice_Pr_0_7660742_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"FOX%25202%2520News",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjbk.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/09/16/Could_Michigan_Gov__Whitmer_be_a_Vice_Presidenti_605612_1800.mp4?Expires=1663280763&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=US1FR7fq0N9S1a9ZSiHmvI--Dww",eventLabel:"Could%20Michigan%20Gov.%20Whitmer%20be%20a%20Vice%20Presidential%20candidate%3F-429069049",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjbk/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox2detroit.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fafter-debates-whitmer-s-name-was-floated-for-vice-president-she-s-not-interested"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 16 2019 06:52PM EDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-429071678"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Sep 16 2019 06:26PM EDT<span></p> </div> </div> data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/16/Could_Michigan_Gov__Whitmer_be_a_Vice_Pr_0_7660742_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/16/Could_Michigan_Gov__Whitmer_be_a_Vice_Pr_0_7660742_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/16/Could_Michigan_Gov__Whitmer_be_a_Vice_Pr_0_7660742_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/16/Could_Michigan_Gov__Whitmer_be_a_Vice_Pr_0_7660742_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/16/Could_Michigan_Gov__Whitmer_be_a_Vice_Pr_0_7660742_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-429071678-429069034" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/16/Could_Michigan_Gov__Whitmer_be_a_Vice_Pr_0_7660742_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/16/Could_Michigan_Gov__Whitmer_be_a_Vice_Pr_0_7660742_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/16/Could_Michigan_Gov__Whitmer_be_a_Vice_Pr_0_7660742_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/16/Could_Michigan_Gov__Whitmer_be_a_Vice_Pr_0_7660742_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/16/Could_Michigan_Gov__Whitmer_be_a_Vice_Pr_0_7660742_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-429071678" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>EAST LANSING, Mich. (FOX 2)</strong> - Give a one-word reaction to the statement: "Gretchen Whitmer for vice president."</p><p>Ever since her appearance at the Detroit Democratic presidential debate in July, Whitmer's name has managed to float onto the rumor mill of potential nominees for vice president.</p><p>In a growing tradition among Michigan governors, Whitmer joins a long list of officials occupying the state's highest office as people considered for the vice presidential ticket. Think former governor's Soapy Williams, George Romney, Bill Milliken, Jim Blanchard, John Engler, Jennifer Granholm and Rick Snyder.</p><p>So when asked for her one-word reaction, Whimer scoffed ever so slightly. Without hesitation, she replied with a definitive: "No."</p><p>"All this speculation is such a distraction from all the stuff that I'm really trying to get done and so I'm not going to engage in it," she said </p><p>Whitmer's problems have little to do with presidential politics. Since Democrats visited the state for a second series of debates, the Michigan governor has been locked in a power struggle with House and Senate Republicans over road funding. </p><p>Whitmer had initially planned to have a long term road funding section in the budget. After Republicans refused to budge on the issue, she relented - delaying talks on funding until after the budget.</p><p> “The people of Michigan deserve leadership in Lansing that will work to continue providing them with services they depend on every day," she said in a statement. "In conversations over the weekend, we’ve agreed that the best course of action is to immediately begin target-setting with legislative and executive leadership to get a budget passed by October 1st.”</p><p>However, Whitmer has been critical of Republican leadership since the party ended their legislative session without more progress made on the budget. Here's a book on how to" data-articleId="429078160" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/16/Parents_don_t_talk_about_their_finances__0_7660765_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/16/Parents_don_t_talk_about_their_finances__0_7660765_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/16/Parents_don_t_talk_about_their_finances__0_7660765_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/16/Parents_don_t_talk_about_their_finances__0_7660765_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/16/Parents_don_t_talk_about_their_finances__0_7660765_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 2 News" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Kids don't discuss their parent's finances until its too late. Here's a book on how to</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 16 2019 07:54PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>"My own mother was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease when she was 65," said Cameron Huddleston. "I was only 35."</p><p>Like so many, Huddleston found herself playing the role of parent to her own parent. That meant managing her mom's finances. Unfortunately, it's a topic neither of them ever talked about.</p><p>"I had to figure everything out as I was going through it and as she was losing her memory," said Huddleston.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/toddler-wandered-into-yard-where-chained-pitbull-bit-her-police" title="Toddler wandered into yard where chained pitbull bit her: police" data-articleId="429071036" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/16/Investigators__Toddler_wandered_into_yar_0_7660591_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/16/Investigators__Toddler_wandered_into_yar_0_7660591_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/16/Investigators__Toddler_wandered_into_yar_0_7660591_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/16/Investigators__Toddler_wandered_into_yar_0_7660591_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/16/Investigators__Toddler_wandered_into_yar_0_7660591_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A 3-year-old toddler is recovering at home after she was bitten by her neighbor's pit bull on Sunday." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Toddler wandered into yard where chained pitbull bit her: police</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 16 2019 06:43PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 16 2019 07:33PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A 3-year-old toddler is recovering at home after she was bitten by her neighbor's pit bull on Sunday.</p><p>Investigators said the toddler went into the neighbor's backyard unsupervised when the pitbull which was chained up, bit the child. Some neighbors say the gate to the backyard is often open.</p><p>FOX 2 cameras rolled as a woman who neighbors say lives at the dog owner's house, pulled out of the driveway Monday afternoon. The driver of the SUV did not comment and drove off.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/most-polluted-michigan-zip-code-holds-air-quality-hearing" title="Most polluted Michigan zip code holds air quality hearing" data-articleId="429064952" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/16/_Most_polluted__Michigan_zip_code_hold_a_0_7660553_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/16/_Most_polluted__Michigan_zip_code_hold_a_0_7660553_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/16/_Most_polluted__Michigan_zip_code_hold_a_0_7660553_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/16/_Most_polluted__Michigan_zip_code_hold_a_0_7660553_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/16/_Most_polluted__Michigan_zip_code_hold_a_0_7660553_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A congressional hearing was held at a recreation center in southwest Detroit Monday." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Most polluted Michigan zip code holds air quality hearing</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 16 2019 06:06PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 16 2019 06:08PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A congressional hearing was held at a recreation center in southwest Detroit Monday.</p><p>The packed house hails from a community inundated with pollution from heavy industry - where experts say environmental racism is alive and well - impacting this and many other low income communities of color.</p><p>"You can't breathe and they smell toxic and they are choking you - these are the emissions what we've experienced," said Emma Lockridge, environmental activist.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0724_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0724"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_65880_MOD-FOX-FEATURED-WJBK_1.3"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/dog-mimics-old-school-siren-at-nearby-fire-station"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/14/dog%20howls%20at%20fire%20siren%20storyful_1568509930260.jpg_7658260_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="(City of Long Beach Fire Department via Storyful)" title="dog howls at fire siren storyful_1568509930260.jpg-401385.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Dog mimics 'old school' siren at nearby fire station</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/road-rage-fatalities-increased-500-percent-over-10-years-and-theyre-still-on-the-rise-study-says"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/13/RoadRage__Banner__Getty_1568419526719_7657335_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="An infant boy and a 13-year-old girl were among the four victims shot in an apparent road rage incident on September 19, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Road rage incidents like this have been on the rise recently. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)" title="RoadRage__Banner__Getty_1568419526719-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Road rage fatalities increased 500 percent over 10 years and they're still on the rise, study says</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/moviepass-will-shut-down-services-on-sept-14"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/13/getty_moviepassphoneimage_091319_1568420993164_7657279_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="MoviePass is shown on a mobile phone screen in a file photo. She's not interested</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/toddler-wandered-into-yard-where-chained-pitbull-bit-her-police" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/16/pitbull%20bites%20toddler1_1568673745119.jpg_7660822_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/16/pitbull%20bites%20toddler1_1568673745119.jpg_7660822_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/16/pitbull%20bites%20toddler1_1568673745119.jpg_7660822_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/16/pitbull%20bites%20toddler1_1568673745119.jpg_7660822_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/16/pitbull%20bites%20toddler1_1568673745119.jpg_7660822_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Toddler wandered into yard where chained pitbull bit her: police</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/most-polluted-michigan-zip-code-holds-air-quality-hearing" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/16/wjbk_Rashida%20Tlaib_environmental%20racism1_1568671470205.jpg_7660485_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/16/wjbk_Rashida%20Tlaib_environmental%20racism1_1568671470205.jpg_7660485_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/16/wjbk_Rashida%20Tlaib_environmental%20racism1_1568671470205.jpg_7660485_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/16/wjbk_Rashida%20Tlaib_environmental%20racism1_1568671470205.jpg_7660485_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/16/wjbk_Rashida%20Tlaib_environmental%20racism1_1568671470205.jpg_7660485_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Most polluted Michigan zip code holds air quality hearing</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/duggan-introduces-250-million-bond-plan-to-end-blight-in-detroit-in-five-years" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/16/Detroit_mayor_proposing_5_year_plan_to_e_0_7660549_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/16/Detroit_mayor_proposing_5_year_plan_to_e_0_7660549_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/16/Detroit_mayor_proposing_5_year_plan_to_e_0_7660549_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/16/Detroit_mayor_proposing_5_year_plan_to_e_0_7660549_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/16/Detroit_mayor_proposing_5_year_plan_to_e_0_7660549_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Duggan introduces $250 million bond plan to end blight in Detroit in five years</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/sterling-heights-police-shoot-man-who-pointed-gun-toward-them" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/16/Sterling_Heights_police_shoot_man_who_po_0_7660522_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/16/Sterling_Heights_police_shoot_man_who_po_0_7660522_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/16/Sterling_Heights_police_shoot_man_who_po_0_7660522_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/16/Sterling_Heights_police_shoot_man_who_po_0_7660522_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/16/Sterling_Heights_police_shoot_man_who_po_0_7660522_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Sterling Heights police shoot man who pointed gun toward them</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/local">Local</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/hall-of-shame">Hall of Shame</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/let-it-rip">Let it Rip</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/chapter-10">Chapter 10</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/detroitsmostwanted">Detroit's Most Wanted</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/fox-e-reports">FOXe Reports</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/weather">Weather</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/traffic/airport-delays">Airport Delays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/traffic/gas-tracker">Gas Tracker</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/fox-2-weather-app">FOX 2 Weather App</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/closings">Closings</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/mornings">Mornings</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/mornings/amys-angels">Amy's Angels</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/mornings/style-file">Style File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/mornings/tech-talk">Tech Talk</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/mornings/get-fit">Get Fit</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/mornings/kids-health-safety">Kids Health & Safety</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/doctor-is-in">The Doctor is In</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/mornings/weekend">Weekend</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/sports">Sports</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/sports/lions">Lions</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/sports/red-wings">Red Wings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/sports/pistons">Pistons</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/sports/tigers">Tigers</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/sports/wolverines">Wolverines</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/sports/spartans">Spartans</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/community">Community</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/community/cmnh-heroes">CMNH Heroes</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/community-calendar">Community Calendar</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/givingguide">Giving Guide</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/live">Live</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/health/healthworks-sponsored-by-henry-ford-health-system">Healthworks</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/money">Money Saver</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/job-shop">Job Shop</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow Us</h4> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/WJBKFox2Detroit"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/FOX2News"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="email"><a href="wjbkwebteam@foxtv.com"><i class="fa fa-envelope icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox2detroit/"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/user/FOX2Detroit/"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 2 News App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-2-detroit/id364726223" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.vervewireless.droid.foxwjbk" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 2 Weather App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-2-weather/id598952153" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wjbk.android.weather" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> </div> <div class="legal"> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/about">About Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/about">Contact Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/jobs-at-fox-2-detroit">FOX 2 Jobs</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/privacy-policy">Updated Privacy Policy </a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/terms-of-service1">Terms of Service</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/ad-choices">Ad Choices</a></li> <li><a href="https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/wjbk">FCC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/wjbk/equal-employment-opportunity-records/additional-documents/eeo-public-file-reports/f689363c-a368-971f-eac7-0e6551c1065c/">EEOC Public File</a></li> </ul> </div> <p class="copyright">© Fox Television Stations, LLC. 