- You've heard the national press's take on the candidates, you've read the reviews from local media on who is running for president, but what about voters?

You know, the people who the 20 Democratic candidates were actually speaking to? We asked three students from Martin Luther King Junior High School what they were interested to learn more about.

Now, the reviews are in.

"Now I think progressives like Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren should compromise with the moderates," said Kendall Puckett, who plans on studying pre-med at Michigan State University in the fall.

Another self-proclaimed progressive still on the fence about her favorite candidates is now leaning toward moderate former Vice President Joe Biden and his health care policy.

"Although Trump has taken away some things in Obamacare, you still have the foundation and you can build on that," said Nadia Lawrence, a senior at MLK Jr.

She's not wrong either. Biden's health care plan is an extension onto the Affordable Care Act. Both Puckett and Lawrence's critiques speak to the schism in the Democratic party - one that will define whether the progressive wing, or its more moderate candidates will dominate the primary season.

Detroit, a city under the rust belt Midwest umbrella will play a defining role in the 2020 election, due to the state it falls in. Michigan voted for President Donald Trump in 2016, the first time the state had gone red in decades. Some see it flipping blue if a candidate can appeal to some of the blue collar values highlighted by candidates like Biden.

Another senior supporting the former senator from Delaware from MLK high school was Ridgeley Hudson Jr., who disliked how aggressive one of the candidates was toward Biden.

"Harris was so much at Biden, picking on Biden," Hudson said. "Instead, I think she should have laid back because with Biden, we know he's one of the most capable candidates and if he actually do win, he could have chosen her to be his right hand."

The students also agreed that many of the candidates attacked Biden and his former running mate President Barack Obama more than Trump.

"It was all about 'your mama this' and 'your mama that,' and there was so much of your history and what you did and all that," said Ridgeley.

While all three agreed that Biden would emerge as the nominee, it came with some apathy.

"I mean, I have no choice, but..." said Puckett, with a strained smile.