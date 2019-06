- The man accused of killing a Detroit woman and the father of her three children faced a judge Thursday.

Reginald Green is accused in the homicides of a mother and father of three children and leaving their bodies on the street miles apart on the city's east side.

The body of Maleek Slater was found shot to death Sunday night. the day before Memorial Day on Barham Street. The mother of his children, Clarinda Holcomb, was found the following day near Canfield and Pennsylvania. Investigators say she was shot in the head.

Today during his video arraignment, Green acted agitated and perplexed after hearing the charges he's facing.

"Mr. Green is charged with counts one and two homicide murder first degree homicide one and two felony," the judge said.

"I couldn't hear none of that," he said.

His response prompted the judge to repeat the charges.

"Mr. Green can you hear the court properly; can you hear me speaking?"

"Yeah," he said.

Green questioned the judge about the number of charges.

"How many charges, how many different charges I have?" he said.

"The total number is 10 sir," the judge said.

Throughout the arraignment, Green puts his hand on his head in frustration and continues to scratch his head in confusion when learning about his next court date.

The judge wrapped up the court hearing by informing Green about his bond, remanding it.

Green walked away still asking questions, with more court dates to come.