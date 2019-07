- A social worker in Warren has been suspended, accused of having sexual encounters with patients.

Charles Jax is accused of violating 11 public health codes, some of which include offering services in exchange for sex; taking advantage of a professional relationship; having sex with a client; and negligence.

Documents show from December 2002 to April 2003 a woman coming to Jax for therapy was sexually touched by Jax.

At one point the woman claims he went "under her pants" and touched her genitals Jax apparently saying it was a relaxation treatment all psychiatrists used to treat patients.

He allegedly kept doing these treatments each session. At some point the documents say Jax touched the inside of her privates.

At that point she never came back and went to Taylor police. But the chief says the department's warrant request was denied by the Wayne County Prosecutor.

Another woman claims between 2010 and 2014, Jax had her push him in his wheelchair into a restroom they would both use.

On some occasions he would have her lie down, rub all over her, suck on her breasts and touch inside her privates. They even watched porn during their session.

She eventually went to Warren police. Jax is charged with criminal sexual conduct in the fourth degree.

Neighbors say this is not in keeping with the person they know.

"They have my complete support," said a neighbor. "Everyone is innocent until proven guilty."

Jax's social work license has now been suspended.