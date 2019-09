- Fire Fighters in Allen Park, like many firefighters, work 24 hours on--24 hours off. So the fire station is like home, and when you park your car in your home, you'd think it would be safe.

But on Monday night, between 7-9 p.m., firefighter Chris got his Black 2003 Chevy Silverado SS with license number DNS 0247 stolen. Right out of the parking lot.

It's gutsy for the thief because the lot is used by the cops to gas up.

"We feel like someone violated our property," said Allen Park Fire Department Deputy Chief Ed Cann.

No surveillance cameras, but the Allen Park community is helping out by sharing it online. Someone said they may have seen the truck on I-75 heading north.

"Let me tell you quite upset about this. We're angry, and we'd like to see the truck come back in one piece," Cann said.

Chris' truck had an IAFF sticker on the back -- the International Association of firefighters. And the SS sport edition is fairly rare.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Allen Park Police at (313) 386-7800.