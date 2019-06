- For people living in a section of Allen Park, they're being asked to pour half a gallon of water into their floor drain in the basement after gasoline was found in the city's sewage system.

Allen Park officials sent out the alert for people living in Allen Park in the area bordered by Southfield Road, Pinecrest Drive, Pelham Road, Ecorse Road, and Roosevelt.

According to the city, people who lived there are asked to pour at least half a gallon of water into their floor drains. The city says this will fill the trap in the floor drain and prevent vapors from entering the home.

The city did not say how the gas seeped into the sanitary sewer system but a gas leak alert has been active since at least 12:30 p.m. Friday.