- UPDATE (7:22 p.m.): Allen Park police say the mother has now come forward to pick him up.

Allen Park police are looking for the parents of a 3-year-old boy left in Milward Park Friday.

At about 4:30 p.m. a boy who said his name was Aaron, was left in the park. His mother and siblings may have been in a dark gray newer model Toyota Sequoia, four-door.

APPD is asking for the parents or a relative to come to the police department.

"He is fast asleep in this picture and waiting for relatives," the department's Facebook post said.

Contact Allen Park police at 313-386-7800 with any information.