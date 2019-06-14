< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Mother picks up 3-year-old left at park from Allen Park police station src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/14/3-YO-AARON._1560554034816_7400016_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/14/3-YO-AARON._1560554034816_7400016_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/14/3-YO-AARON._1560554034816_7400016_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/14/3-YO-AARON._1560554034816_7400016_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/14/3-YO-AARON._1560554034816_7400016_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtesy: APPD Facebook" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Courtesy: APPD Facebook</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-412767753-412767098" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/14/3-YO-AARON._1560554034816_7400016_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/14/3-YO-AARON._1560554034816_7400016_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/14/3-YO-AARON._1560554034816_7400016_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/14/3-YO-AARON._1560554034816_7400016_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/14/3-YO-AARON._1560554034816_7400016_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtesy: APPD Facebook" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Courtesy: APPD Facebook</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 14 2019 07:14PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 14 2019 07:23PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-412767753" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ALLEN PARK, Mich. (FOX 2)</strong> - <strong>UPDATE (7:22 p.m.): </strong>Allen Park police say the mother has now come forward to pick him up.</p><p>Allen Park police are looking for the parents of a 3-year-old boy left in Milward Park Friday.</p><p>At about 4:30 p.m. a boy who said his name was Aaron, was left in the park. 