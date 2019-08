- A standoff with a barricaded woman ended peacefully in Allen Park Wednesday.

The woman was taken into custody without incident at about 6:30 p.m. after about five hours on Luanna Street between Ecorse and Philomene.

The incident began with the resident pulling a long gun and pointing it at a neighbor during an argument. She then retreated into her home and would not come out.

"Crisis negotiators put a phone into the house and other objects that let us observe inside the house," said Chief James Wilkewitz. "Tear gas was deployed to get her out of the house."

Wilkewitz said that the woman may suffer from mental issues and "through repetitive requests for her to surrender she came out."

The firearm was her adult son's and there was no ammunition in the house, although Wilkewitz said that was not taken for granted.

There were no injuries to police officers, neighbors or the suspect, he said.

"It was a happy ending to a sticky situation," he said.