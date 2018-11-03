Alyssa Milano in metro Detroit rallying with candidate Gretchen Whitmer before election day

- Actress and Political activist Alyssa Milano was in Birmingham Saturday campaigning for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Gretchen Whitmer.

“We feel good, energized, we’ve gone to 77 places in these last 7 days,” Whitmer said.

Whitmer is running against Republican Attorney General Bill Schuette. It’s been a tight race between the two candidates as they make a big push to get people out to vote on Tuesday.

“Who our governor is impacts our lives in profound ways, from the minute we turn on the tap and brush our teeth, to the schools our kids go to, to fixing the damn roads,” Whitmer said.

“Voting is how we protect each other, it’s how we protect the women in our lives, how we protect the LGBT community, how we protect the immigrants, it’s how we protect our neighbors,” Milano said.

Whitmer supporters were also working the phones at the Fems for Dems Phone Bank, knowing every vote counts.

“I've been a candidate for 700 days about, we got 3 and some change to go, we have to keep our foot on the gas and pull every democrat we can over the finish line,” Whitmer said.

A large crowd and a lot of energy at Whitmer’s rally, and the same is expected Saturday evening for Schuette’s.

Get out and vote Tuesday November 6th, polls open at 7 am and close at 8 pm.

