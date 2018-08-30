Amber Alert: Police search for 3 missing children

- An Amber Alert has been issued for 3 missing children abducted by their father in Sturgis, Michigan. Police are looking for five year old Chelsey Lopez, 2 year old Aldo Cruz and 1 year old Matteo Nieves. They were last seen in Sturgis on August 29. Police believe their father assaulted their mother. The mother went to a gas station to call for help and the father, Fernando Mendoza Cruz fled with the children. Cruz is armed with a handgun. They are believed to be traveling in a 2009 maroon Chevy Traverse with Michigan license plate DWH 9204. If you have any information on their whereabouts or if you see the vehicle, please call 911 or the Sturgis Police Department.