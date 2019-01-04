Ambulance flips in crash on way to call, 5 hospitalized in Van Buren Twp

- Five people were hospitalized Friday afternoon when a Huron Valley Ambulance was involved in a crash while responding to an emergency call.

The crash happened on Haggerty Road near the intersection of Ecorse Road in Van Buren Township around 1 p.m. Friday.

Video from SkyFox showed the Huron Valley Ambulance on its side and the front window shattered. There was a red Dodge Caravan with a smashed front end.

It's not known what led up to the crash at this time but authorities say the ambulance was responding an emergency call.

Authorities did not elaborate on the seriousness of the injuries.

Michigan State Police were on scene and investigating.

FOX 2 reported on this story from Southfield, Mich.