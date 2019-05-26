Annual Kensington Art Fair runs through Memorial Day in Milford

- Fill your Memorial Day weekend with art, food and music at the third annual Kensington Metropark art fair in Milford.

Many kinds of art forms from jewelry to photography to wood work.

Intarsia that's what this is called, I buy 20 to 25 species of wood to make them” artist Darryl Middleton said.

The wooden puzzles are particularly popular with kids.

The food at the fair, just as good as the art at Kensington Park.

“We have what we call back 40, tater tots, cheese, barbeque bean, pulled pork and jalapenos.”

And don’t forget the dessert. Chocolate Moonshine Co is serving up Fudge.

“Chocolate pecan turtles, we have a lot of liquor flavors probably about 10 different liquor flavors like smoked whiskey, French vanilla bourbon and dark cherry bourbon,” Karen Kiley said with Chocolate Moonshine Company.

Fox 2: “Are people going to get drunk if they eat this?”

“No, they won’t get drunk but they’ll still like it anyway,” Kiley said.

And after you check out the art and eat some good food, try your hand at some adult paint by number.

“They were invented by Dan Robins who just died in May of this year, and we thought as a tribute to him we should show everybody how important it is as a tool to learn,” organizer Mark Loeb said.

Dan Kuffner saw us live at the art fair on Fox 2 morning and decided to come down.

The art fair runs through Memorial Day, hours are 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

