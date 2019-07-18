< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Argentines on road trip to see the world stop in Michigan with 1981 Ford Falcon a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WJBK"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_418873216_418871901_112731";this.videosJson='[{"id":"418871901","video":"585585","title":"Argentinians%20on%20road%20trip%20to%20see%20the%20world%20stop%20in%20Michigan%20with%201981%20Ford%20Falcon","caption":"A%20couple%20special%20visitors%20were%20in%20Michigan%20this%20week.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox2detroit.com%2Fmedia.fox2detroit.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F07%2F18%2FArgentinians_on_road_trip_to_see_the_wor_0_7531572_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjbk.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F07%2F18%2FArgentinians_on_road_trip_to_see_the_world_stop__585585_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1658063603%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DQIuvu1Fp6-BzW5S4DIenNCSTuhU","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjbk/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox2detroit.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fargentines-on-road-trip-to-see-the-world-stop-in-michigan-with-1981-ford-falcon"}},"createDate":"Jul 18 2019 09:13AM Posted Jul 18 2019 09:24AM EDT
Video Posted Jul 18 2019 09:13AM EDT </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-418873216" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>DEARBORN, Mich. (FOX 2)</strong> - A couple special visitors were in Michigan this week. </p><p>Juan and co-pilot Marina have visited multiple countries, continents and even crossed hemispheres on their way to the Motor City. The two Argentinians drove up from Buenos Aires all the way north to Detroit. </p><p>On a mission to see the world, their journey has lasted more than 18,000 miles as they've zig zagged across several countries and states. Juan says when it's all said and done, they'll be on the road for 1 year and 9 months. </p><p>They call it "La Makinola," and it's decked out with stickers of flags from every country and state. they've been to so far.</p><p>Countries they've been to so far include Argentina, Bolivia, Peru, Ecuador, Columbia, Panama, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Honduras, El Salvador, Guatemala, Mexico and now the USA. </p><p>So far in the U.S. they've seen Florida, Nevada, Texas, Louisiana, Alabama, Arizona, California, New Mexico, Mississippi, Arkansas, Indiana, Ohio and Tennessee. Next, they aren't sure yet if they'll head over to New York or up to Canada. </p><p>They were only in Michigan for a day, but they made the most of it. The two took the Falcon to the Henry Ford Museum and also to the Motherland - the Ford headquarters in Dearborn. </p><p><iframe allow="encrypted-media" allowtransparency="true" frameborder="0" height="594" scrolling="no" src=" https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fmakinolaporelmundo%2Fposts%2F368944887151172&width=500" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" width="500">

Of course along the way they've gotten into a few fender benders. Those happened in Panama, Peru and Las Vegas.

| RELATED:

Detroiter becoming first black woman to visit all 195 countries

Michigan family the first to visit to all 418 U.S. National Parks

Juan says the car runs great, but they don't have air conditioning so that makes it a little uncomfortable at times. In all, the car has more than 600,000 miles on it.

They sleep in the car or camp, or stay at family or friends' houses along the way.

If you want to follow their journey, you can check out their Facebook page here.

