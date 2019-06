- One person has died after being shot early Sunday morning.

Around 2:14 a.m. in the area of Congress and Beaubien, witnesses say two men started arguing which lead to shots being fired.

According to police a 48-year-old man was shot in the chest, back and left leg, he was transported to the hospital where he later died.

A 38-year-old man was also hit in the leg and has been listed in series conditon.

Police say they do have a suspect in custody for this investigation, but as it turns out that suspect is not related to the shooting.

If you have any information please call Detroit Police.