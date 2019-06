- Detroit police are investigating a shooting outside of a coney island restaurant on the city's west side.

An employee at a nearby gas station tells us he heard arguing and then gunshots, and that the restaurant was full of customers at the time including small children.

It happened around 1:45 a.m. Tuesday at the Super Coney Island in the 14000 block of Wyoming, near Lyndon. We're told police arrested a 32-year-old man and seized a gun.

"First thing, I heard two gunshots, and then five minutes later it was kind of quiet and then it started going again. A lot of gunshots, and people running and stuff," says Mohamed Hassouneh who works at a nearby gas station.

Nobody was injured, although multiple shell casings were found in the parking lot.

RELATED: 61-year-old twins arrested for shooting over fried mushrooms at Detroit coney island

Police haven't given details about what the argument was about or why the shooting happened.