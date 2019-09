- Police have made an arrest in connection with the murder of a 54-year-old man in Inkster over Labor Day weekend.

On Thursday Michigan State Police said they've located and arrested a suspect after a man was shot and killed on Lehigh Street Aug. 31.

Anthony "Nick" Jones was on his way to a high school reunion to shoot video when he got into some sort of argument with a man. Police say that man shot Jones in the head and left him to die.

Police haven't said yet why the two were arguing, or if they may have been acquainted with each other. Charges are pending for the suspect, who is a 29-year-old man from Detroit.

Jones' family says he was a kind soul who would share his love of Jesus with anyone he met, which is why they say none of this makes sense. He was well-known in the church community of Inkster.

On Wednesday night, just hours before police announced the arrest, a crowd of people gathered outside Pentecostal Temple for a vigil.