Two people are dead in a drowning that police believe may have been accidental.

Jill Parrinello-Davey and Darrin Gabbard had been missing for a week as it turns out, they were not far from where they were last seen. It happened at Toledo Beach Marina in La Salle, Michigan.

Davy and Gabbard had their first date at the Sandbar Grille on Friday, Aug. 16. They were last seen at the restaurant a little after 1 a.m. on Saturday witnesses say they were having a good time - then they seemed to just vanish.