Bank robbery suspects roll after high speed chase on M-14

- The Livonia Police Department said a suspect wanted for the robbery of a credit union, crashed and rolled his vehicle after trying to take an exit too fast.

Police were called to Community Financial Credit union in the 34000 block of W. Seven Mile Road. A Livonia officer spotted the man near Farmington and Schoolcraft and chased him onto I-96.

The chase continued west onto M-14 and the tried to exit at Ford Road but was going too fast. That's where he lost control and rolled the vehicle.

According to police, the suspect hopped the over the counter and robbed the bank at gunpoint. Maggie Hiner, a producer at FOX 2, was driving to work when she came up on the scene.

"Everyone was slamming on the breaks and I looked over into the median and there was this police vehicle with lights blaring coming from the other side of the highway," she said.

She spotted the suspect running in traffic with police right behind him.

"This guy was running through traffic and some officers tackled him to the ground and got him in handcuffs pretty quick," Hiner said.

Police said a masked man walked in to the credit union, jumped the counter, and demanded money.

"When you're walking in with a handgun and you're holding up a financial institution. I don't know how much more serious it gets than that," Livonia Police Captain Ronald Taig said.

Police spotted him in a white Infiniti with two other men. They chased them onto I-96 to M-14 where they lost control near ford road, crashed and rolled the car. Police arrested two suspects in the car and chased down and tackled that third suspect who tried to run.

"They did a fantastic job - we could not be more proud of those officers," Taig said.